Fertilizer dealer Nutrien sees big corn comeback in 2020, following U.S. floods

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer and farm supply dealer Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO) expects U.S. farmers to plant as many as 95 million acres (38.5 million hectares) of corn next year, the most in seven years, after a frustrating year of floods, its chief executive said.

The wet conditions left millions of acres unplanted across the U.S. farm belt, but have also lifted corn prices and given farmers incentive to sow more next year, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said on a quarterly conference call on Tuesday.

Chicago December corn futures Cv1 traded on Tuesday at $4.22 per bushel, up more than 10% from a year earlier.

“We do expect a pretty significant rebound in market fundamentals in 2020,” Magro said. “You can see it in crop pricing futures but you can also see it in some of the business we’re seeing in crop protection (products) in the third quarter.”

“2020 is setting up to be a very good agricultural year.”

Shares of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Nutrien jumped 7% in Toronto, despite cutting its full-year profit forecast due to wet U.S. weather this spring that led to lower spending by farmers on supplies such as fertilizer.

The company’s quarterly results nonetheless showed resilience against what Nutrien called “the worst U.S. planting season in history,” Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen said.

Nutrien is the world’s biggest fertilizer producer by capacity, and owns the largest network of farm retail supply stores in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that U.S. farmers planted 91.7 million acres of corn this year, the most in three years. But the department is taking the rare step of conducting a fresh survey of farmers amid doubts by traders that USDA’s current estimate captures the weather damage.

The new estimate is expected on Aug. 12.