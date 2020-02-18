Canada's Nutrien posts quarterly loss on weak potash demand

FILE PHOTO: A power substation is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, hurt by weak demand for potash.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $48 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $296 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nutrien said it recorded charges of $128 million, primarily related to the rebranding of the Australian retail business after the Ruralco acquisition.

Sales fell 8.5% to $3.44 billion.