Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as oil crash hits corn demand

FILE PHOTO: An interior view of the storage warehouse is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya

(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd said on Wednesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak, but cut its annual forecast as oil downturn hit corn demand.

The company said it now expects 2020 adjusted earnings to be between $1.50 per share and $2.10 per share, below the prior range of $1.90 per share to $2.60 per share.

The world’s largest potash producer by capacity posted an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31.