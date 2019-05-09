Nutrien misses estimate, cites unfavorable weather conditions

(Reuters) - The world’s largest crop nutrient provider, Nutrien Ltd, missed profit estimates for the second straight quarter on Thursday, as a severe winter in Canada delayed planting, while flooding in the U.S. Midwest crippled the agriculture supply chain.

The miss came as trade disruptions affect North American growers, and agricultural companies like Nutrien are hit by low crop prices. An extremely wet spring and flooding in parts of the United States led to a late start to the planting season in North America.

While core earnings from potash increased 41 percent to $461 million, Nutrien, the world’s largest producer of potash by capacity, said volumes were down as strong demand in offshore markets only partially offset lower, weather-related U.S. sales volumes.

Nutrien, which has a network of over 1,700 retail locations in seven countries, said sales rose marginally to $3.69 billion.

Total potash sales volume in the quarter fell 7 percent to 2.9 million tonnes.

The Canada-based company, formed by the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in early 2018, reported net income from continuing operations of $41 million in the first quarter ended March 31 versus a loss of $1 million, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 20 cents per share, below analysts’ estimate of 26 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.