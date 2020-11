(Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TONTR.N posted a net loss on Monday, hurt by impairment of $823 million, primarily related to its phosphate operations.

The Saskatchewan-based company posted a net loss of $587 million, or $1.03 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $141 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.