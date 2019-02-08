Smith & Nephew in talks to buy NuVasive for over $3 billion: FT

(Reuters) - Britain’s Smith & Nephew Plc has held talks to buy U.S.-based medical equipment maker NuVasive in a deal that would be worth more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The exact terms of any talks could not be learned, and the discussions may fall apart, the FT reported on.ft.com/2I3qTlV.

Smith & Nephew declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. NuVasive did not immediately respond to a request for comment.