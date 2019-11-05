U.S. Postal Service to use Nvidia's AI tech

FILE PHOTO: United States Postal Service mail clerks sort packages at the Lincoln Park carriers annex in Chicago, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service will use Nvidia Corp’s artificial intelligence technology to improve efficiency of package data processing, the chip designer said on Tuesday.

The new AI system will help process package data 10 times faster for the Postal Service, which processes and delivers about 146 billion pieces of mail in a year, Nvidia said.

Nvidia’s systems are being purchased by the Postal Service under a contract with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

The tie-up is expected to be fully operational by spring of 2020, Nvidia said, adding that delivery and testing of the system will start this year.