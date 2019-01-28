Nvidia cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink

NVIDIA computer graphic cards are shown for sale at a retail store in San Marcos, California, U.S. August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp on Monday cut its fourth-quarter revenue estimate by half a billion dollars due to weak demand for its gaming chips in China and lower-than-expected datacenter sales, sending its shares sliding 13 percent.

“Q4 was an extraordinary, unusually turbulent, and disappointing quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said.

A raft of earnings, analyst notes and market commentary in recent weeks have confirmed that a slowdown in the world’s No.2 economy, exacerbated by an ongoing trade war with the United States, will continue to squeeze sales and profits at technology companies.

The company forecast revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 27, down from its earlier forecast of $2.70 billion. Both numbers were plus or minus 2 percent.

Analysts on average had forecast revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Refinitiv data from IBES.

Nvidia said sales of its next generation “Turing” graphic chips were also below expectations as some customers delayed their purchases.

The company will report its fourth quarter results on Feb. 14.

