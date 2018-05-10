Chipmaker Nvidia's revenue beats but data center miss weighs on shares

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp’s (NVDA.O) quarterly revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday as demand jumped for its graphics chips used in data centers and gaming devices.

But sales in its closely watched data center unit fell short of expectations, sending its shares down 2.5 percent in extended trading.

The U.S. chipmaker has diversified its revenue streams by turning to new growth areas such as data centers, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars, while also benefiting from robust sales in its biggest business of supplying graphics chips used in gaming.

Revenue from Nvidia’s data center business, which powers cloud-based services such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure as well as Google’s, rose 71 percent to $701 million, but missed analysts’ estimate of $703 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Nvidia’s best-known business of gaming chips, also used by cryptocurrency miners, rose 68 percent to $1.72 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.65 billion.

However, revenue fell 1 percent quarter-over-quarter in the unit, suggesting a moderating growth from cryptocurrency.

A cryptocurrency boom has powered growth at Nvidia and rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) as their graphics chips provide the high computing ability needed to mine popular virtual currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, but the sector is battling volatility caused by swings in the currency’s value.

Revenue from Nvidia’s automotive business, which includes its Drive platform used in self-driving cars, rose 4 percent to $145 million, also topping analysts’ estimate of $132 million.

Nvidia suspended self-driving tests across the globe in March after an Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] autonomous vehicle struck and killed a 49-year-old woman in Arizona.

The company’s net income rose to $1.24 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $507 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.21 billion from $1.94 billion.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned 2.05 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.