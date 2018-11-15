Nvidia forecasts revenue below estimates, shares slump 17 percent

(Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp missed third-quarter sales estimates and forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, sending its shares down nearly 17 percent.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Nvidia said it expected current-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, well below analysts’ average estimate of $3.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Our near-term results reflect excess channel inventory post the crypto-currency boom, which will be corrected,” Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said.

Nvidia in the preceding quarter said the cryptocurrency-fueled demand had dried up.

Last month, rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc blamed dwindling demand for chips from cryptocurrency miners for its lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Revenue from Nvidia’s closely watched data center chips business rose 58 percent to $792 million, but missed analysts’ estimate of $820.4 million, according to FactSet.

The business powers cloud computing services of customers including Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp’s Azure as well as Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud.

Nvidia’s net income rose to $1.23 billion, or $1.97 per share, in the third-quarter ended Oct. 28, from $838 million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned $1.84 per share.

Total revenue rose 20.7 percent to $3.18 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.24 billion.