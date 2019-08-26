Nvidia, VMWare release cloud software to court business customers

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nvidia Corporation is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Chip supplier Nvidia Corp on Monday said it was teaming up with VMWare Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s cloud division to court large businesses looking to host artificial intelligence programs in Amazon’s cloud.

Nvidia got its start with chips to make computer games more realistic, but in recent years has shifted to supplying chips that speed up artificial intelligence tasks, such as teaching computers to recognize images. Once the domain of Silicon Valley tech firms, artificial intelligence technology is filtering to mainstream businesses that use it for tasks like seeking unseen patterns in their financials to help with forecasting and cost controls.

Many of those mainstream businesses use software made by VMware to help shuffle computing work back and forth between their own data centers and cloud data centers owned by Amazon Web Services, depending on where the cost is best. But that has been difficult to do with computer programs that rely on Nvidia chips for a speed boost.

On Monday, the companies said Nvidia intends to release a new piece of software called vComputeServer to address the issue and let their joint customers move Nvida-aided computing work around more easily. The companies did not say when the software would be released.