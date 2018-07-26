U.S. Treasury chief: 'Disappointed' Qualcomm deal not ok'd: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he was very disappointed over Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) failed bid to buy NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) after China did not approve the deal, calling it “unfortunate.”

“I’m very disappointed that they didn’t get regulatory approval,” Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview. “Unfortunately, I think this is another example of where it was approved in every single other territory. We’re just looking for U.S. companies to be treated fairly.”