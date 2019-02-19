U.S. approves Fresenius purchase of NxStage with conditions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has given Fresenius Medical Care AG and NxStage Medical Inc antitrust approval for their merger with conditions, the agency said on Tuesday.

To win approval for the $2 billion deal, the companies agreed to sell NxStage’s bloodline tubing set business, the agency said. Fresenius and NxStage together dominate the market for the single-use plastic tubes used during dialysis, the agency said.

The five FTC commissioners split along party lines in voting on whether to approve the merger. The three Republicans, Joseph Simons, Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson voted “yes” while Democrats Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Slaughter dissented.