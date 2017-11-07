FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nykredit owner plans to sell stake, drop IPO plan
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
Business
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 7, 2017 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nykredit owner plans to sell stake, drop IPO plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The board of the owner of Nykredit, Denmark’s largest mortgage lender, has agreed with five Danish pension funds to sell a 10.9 percent stake in Nykredit for 7.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.17 billion) instead of seeking an initial public offer.

Forenet Kredit, which owns 89.8 percent of Nykredit, said the deal was subject to approval by its 104-member Committee of Representatives, and the authorities.

If the deal goes through then preparations for an initial public offering next year will be discontinued, Nykredit and Forenet Kredit said in a joint statement.

The funds involved are PFA Pension, PensionDanmark, PKA, AP Pension and MP Pension. The deal would raise their ownership of Nykredit to 16.9 percent, the largest unlisted equity investment by institutional investors in Denmark.

Nykredit said in September it had chosen JPMorgan (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) as joint global coordinators for its IPO.

Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen and Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.