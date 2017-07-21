Banks asked to pitch for Nykredit IPO roles by mid-August: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pitches are due by mid-August from banks interested in acting as global coordinators for the planned public listing of Denmark's largest mortgage lender Nykredit, two banking sources told Reuters.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is seen as standing a good chance of securing a lead role in the initial public offering (IPO), one of the sources said.

The IPO could be launched next spring and, according to some analysts, could value Nykredit at more than $10 billion.

Nykredit declined to comment, but said it had sent out a "request for proposals" to a number of banks in late June, inviting them to bid to advise on and coordinate the IPO.

The banks would be chosen after the summer holidays, a spokesman told Reuters.

"We're not in a hurry," the spokesman said, adding that the listing won't happen this year.

Nykredit said in February last year it was aiming at an IPO in the following 12 to 24 months.

Nykredit hired Rothschild as an adviser last year.

Nykredit is 89.8 percent owned by Forenet Kredit, which is a union of Danish homeowners with mortgage loans in Nykredit.