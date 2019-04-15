Trafigura Group set to take control of Nyrstar

FILE PHOTO: The Trafigura logo is pictured at the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Belgian metals and mining company Nyrstar’s major shareholder Trafigura Group is set to take control of the company as part of a recapitalization effort, Nyrstar said on Monday.

Nyrstar said it would sell its operating group to a newly incorporated subsidiary, NewCo. As part of its recapitalization, commodities trader Trafigura will be issued 98 percent share capital of NewCo.

Trafigura will provide up to $250 million to strengthen the group’s liquidity position, Nyrstar said.