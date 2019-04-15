Deals
April 15, 2019 / 7:16 AM / in 31 minutes

Trafigura Group set to take control of Nyrstar

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Trafigura logo is pictured at the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Belgian metals and mining company Nyrstar’s major shareholder Trafigura Group is set to take control of the company as part of a recapitalization effort, Nyrstar said on Monday.

Nyrstar said it would sell its operating group to a newly incorporated subsidiary, NewCo. As part of its recapitalization, commodities trader Trafigura will be issued 98 percent share capital of NewCo.

Trafigura will provide up to $250 million to strengthen the group’s liquidity position, Nyrstar said.

Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below