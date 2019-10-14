Nyrstar's Langlois mine in Canada to cease production in December

LONDON (Reuters) - Nyrstar’s (NYR.BR) Langlois mine in Canada will cease production in December due to rock conditions having deteriorated to an extent to which the company considers it uneconomic, the company said in a release on Monday.

“The jobs of around 240 members of Nyrstar staff working at Langlois will be affected by this decision,” Nyrstar said.

“The collective dismissal process is underway in cooperation with the local labor unions.”

The Langlois mine produced 24,000 tonnes on zinc in concentrate last year, according to Nyrstar’s website.