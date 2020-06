FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Initial public offerings have gained steam since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and the pipeline going forward looks strong, Stacy Cunningham, president of Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday.

“It looks like it’s shaping up to be a very strong second half of the year,” she said in an interview with CNBC.