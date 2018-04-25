NYSE says trading suspended in five symbols

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Stocks Exchange said in an alert to traders on Wednesday that trading was suspended for the rest of the day in five symbols, including Amazon and Alphabet.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The exchange said the suspension was due to a “price scale code” issue and any open orders in those securities will be canceled.

Aside from Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and both Alphabet share classes (GOOGL.O)(GOOG.O), affected symbols included Booking Holdings (BKNG.O) as well as Zion Oil and Gas Equity Warrants ZNWAA.O.