FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
O.G. Oil & Gas intends to buy majority stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 17, 2017 / 9:16 PM / a month ago

O.G. Oil & Gas intends to buy majority stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - O.G. Oil & Gas Ltd’s Singapore unit intends to buy a 65.7 percent stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd, it said in a notice on Sunday.

New Zealand Oil & Gas already had a partial offer from rival Zeta Energy Pte Ltd, which the board had urged shareholders to reject.

O.G. proposed payment of NZ$0.77 ($0.55) per share of New Zealand Oil & Gas, valuing the company at NZ$80.7 million ($58.21 million). The board said in a Sept. 15 statement that an informal proposal from O.G. appeared to be the superior offer.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.