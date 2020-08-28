Internet News
August 28, 2020 / 2:00 AM / a few seconds ago

New Zealand says treating cyberattack on stock exchange "very seriously"

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Finance Minister Grant Robertson reacts during an interview in his office in Wellington, New Zealand, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand has asked the country’s communications security bureau to help bourse operator NZX Ltd after it crashed for the fourth day in a row on Friday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“I can’t go into much more in terms of specific details other than to say that we as a government are treating this very seriously,” Robertson said in a media briefing in Wellington.

The bourse operator said its networks crashed due to connectivity issues relating to two cyberattacks targeted at them this week.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below