UK law firm Allen & Overy in merger talks with U.S firm O'Melveny & Myers: Legal Week

(Reuters) - British law firm Allen & Overy (A&O) is in merger talks with U.S. firm O’Melveny & Myers, which would create a business with combined revenue of 2 billion pounds ($2.82 billion) and total lawyer count of around 3,000, UK’s Legal Week reported on Friday.

The talks have been contained to only a small number of senior figures, although A&O partners in January were told the firm was in discussions with several U.S. firms about a potential merger, the report added.

“... we have said for several years that we are open to considering a merger with the right partner in the U.S.,” an Allen & Overy spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

He declined to comment on merger talks with O’Melveny & Myers.

A spokesman for O’Melveny & Myers said they “... have no plans to merge and never have.”

The talks are being led on the A&O side by senior partner Wim Dejonghe and managing partner Andrew Ballheimer, who prioritized the need for U.S. expansion when running for their roles in 2016, the legal journal report added.