Britain's O2 delays IPO citing Brexit uncertainty: Press Association

(Reuters) - British mobile operator O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC), is putting its 10 billion pound ($13 billion)initial public offering plans on hold, the Press Association reported on Monday.

A Telefonica logo is seen on a Telefonica office building in Barcelona, Spain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Britain’s second-largest mobile operator had been expected to list on the London Stock Exchange this year, but is postponing the float amid market uncertainty until after Brexit, according to the report.

($1 = 0.7698 pounds)

(This version of the story corrects source of the report)