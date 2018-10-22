FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 22, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's O2 delays IPO citing Brexit uncertainty: Press Association

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British mobile operator O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC), is putting its 10 billion pound ($13 billion)initial public offering plans on hold, the Press Association reported on Monday.

A Telefonica logo is seen on a Telefonica office building in Barcelona, Spain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Britain’s second-largest mobile operator had been expected to list on the London Stock Exchange this year, but is postponing the float amid market uncertainty until after Brexit, according to the report.

($1 = 0.7698 pounds)

(This version of the story corrects source of the report)

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.