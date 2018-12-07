Britain's O2 to compensate customers with phone credit after data outage

FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on her mobile telephone outside an O2 shop in Loughborough, central England January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

(Reuters) - British mobile operator O2 said on Friday it would compensate customers with phone credit, a day after a software glitch caused smartphone users to lose internet access.

The company, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica, said it planned to credit two days of monthly airtime subscription charges for its monthly customers, by the end of January.

The mobile operator also plans to give its prepaid customers a 10 percent discount and credit on top-up plans.

O2 and Japan’s Softbank, both Ericsson customers, had reported outages on their 4G networks on Thursday, with many users unable to access the internet or apps that require an internet connection.

The Swedish mobile network equipment maker later confirmed that a problem with its software was to blame for the disruption which hit operators in multiple markets and also knocked out London bus live information displays.