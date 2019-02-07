SoftBank's Vision Fund to invest $440 million in UK start-up OakNorth: source

FILE PHOTO - The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

(Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund will invest $440 million in British banking start-up OakNorth, a source told Reuters on Thursday, confirming an earlier Financial Times report.

Britain’s OakNorth is a start-up specialist bank that provides business and property loans, as well as personal and business savings.

SoftBank’s technology-focused Vision Fund has multi-billion-dollar investments in U.S. companies, including WeWork and Uber.

The investment will value the start-up at around $2.8 billion, the Financial Times said.

British media had reported late last year that OakNorth had held talks with SoftBank about a potential investment.

In September, OakNorth had closed a $100 million funding round, which valued it at $2.3 billion at the time.

OakNorth declined to comment while SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.