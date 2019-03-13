Brookfield Asset Management to buy 62 percent of Oaktree Capital for about $4.8 billion

FILE PHOTO - People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc will buy a 62 percent stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $4.8 billion, the two asset managers said, sending Oaktree shares up 12 percent on Wednesday morning.

Oaktree shareholders can choose to get either $49 in cash or 1.0770 Class A shares of Brookfield for each share held. However, Brookfield said the total amount will be paid in 50 percent stock and rest in cash.

The cash offer represents an 11.8 percent premium to Oaktree’s Tuesday closing price.

“This transaction enables us to broaden our product offering to include one of the finest credit platforms in the world,” Brookfield Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt said.

Both companies will continue to operate as independent businesses, while Oaktree’s co-chairman Howard Marks would join Brookfield’s board of directors.

When the deal completes, expected to close in the third quarter this year, the combined entity will have about $475 billion of assets under management.

Oaktree shareholders, consisting primarily of its founders, certain members of management and employees, will own the remaining 38 percent of the company.