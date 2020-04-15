Business News
April 15, 2020

Oaktree Capital looks to raise $15 billion for distressed debt fund: sources

(Reuters) - U.S. distressed asset manager Oaktree Capital Management [OAKCP.UL] is looking to raise $15 billion for a distressed fund, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The new fund comes at a time when disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak have led to a plunge in company valuations, allowing big distressed debt funds to potentially snap up assets cheaply.

Oaktree did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Echo Wang in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

