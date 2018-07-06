FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

ObsEva plans Swiss listing; trading debut on July 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - ObsEva (OBSV.O), a Switzerland-based drug development company, said on Friday it is keen on a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich, with a trading debut on July 13, as the firm seeks to gain more notice from European investors.

Geneva-based ObsEva, founded by gynecologist and former Serono drug developer Ernest Loumaye, trades on the Nasdaq after selling shares in 2017 and has a market capitalization of about $658 million.

Since falling below $6 per share in June 2017, its stock has more than doubled in value and traded at $15.13 on Thursday.

Reporting by John Revill and John Miller, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

