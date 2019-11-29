Britain's Ocado signs technology partnership with Japan's Aeon

FILE PHOTO: A man walks from the main reception of the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado (OCDO.L) has signed a technology partnership with Japan’s Aeon (8267.T) to help the retailer establish an online business, its first deal in Asia.

Ocado has signed a string of deals with supermarket groups around the world to sell its software and hardware, including Kroger (KR.N) in the United States.

The deal will see Aeon establish a national fulfilment network to serve the whole of the Japanese market.