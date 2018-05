LONDON (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado (OCDO.L) said U.S. retailer Kroger (KR.N) had agreed an exclusive deal to use its technology for grocery deliveries.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Kroger is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The U.S. company will take a 5 percent stake in Ocado as part of the deal, Ocado said on Thursday.