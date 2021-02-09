Ocado's earnings jump on pandemic demand boost

LONDON (Reuters) - British online grocer and technology group Ocado Group on Tuesday reported a 69% increase in 2019-20 core earnings, boosted by the pandemic generating huge demand for home delivery.

FILE PHOTO: A Ocado delivery van is seen along a country road in East Grinstead, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, East Grinstead, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Oliver

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 73.1 million pounds ($101 million) in the year to Nov. 29 2020 from 43.3 million in 2018-19. The company had forecast earnings “over 70 million pounds”.

Group revenue rose 32.7% to 2.33 billion pounds, with revenue from the retail business, a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, up 35% to 2.19 billion pounds.

Fees invoiced to its International Solutions partners rose more than 52% to 123.9 million pounds.

Shares in Ocado, which have more than doubled over the last year, closed Monday at 2,850 pence, valuing the business at 20.6 billion pounds.

That valuation has been mainly driven by demand for its state-of-the-art robotically operated warehouses from supermarket chains around the world, including Kroger in the United States, Casino in France and Aeon in Japan.

The group said retail revenue growth in 2020-21 year would be highly dependent on the length of COVID-19 restrictions and the timing of planned additional capacity.

Ocado plans to open three new UK warehouses in 2021 which will provide 40% more capacity.

It forecast double-digit percentage revenue growth in its UK Solutions & Logistics business in 2020-21, reflecting the ramp-up of new capacity.

Revenue from its International Solutions partners was expected to increase to around 50 million pounds, reflecting the benefit of revenue from new warehouse sites.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds)