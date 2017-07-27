FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Singapore's OCBC quarterly profit jumps to three-year high on wealth management
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 12:56 AM / 20 days ago

Singapore's OCBC quarterly profit jumps to three-year high on wealth management

2 Min Read

A woman walks into an Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) Premier Banking branch in Singapore February 11, 2015.Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) quarterly net profit beat expectations with a 22 percent jump to its highest level in almost three years, boosted by its wealth management and insurance business.

Kicking off the results season for Singapore banks, the city state's No. 2 lender said on Thursday its overall loan portfolio remained sound and its non-performing loans ratio was stable over the last three quarters.

"Strong business momentum was achieved across all three business pillars – banking, wealth management and insurance," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

"Income growth was broad-based, lending activities were up, assets under management continued to rise, and underlying insurance business growth continued."

OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.08 billion ($796 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$885 million a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of S$988 million from five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Income from wealth management unit rose 52 percent, helped by its $225 million acquisition of Barclays' (BARC.L) Asia wealth management business, which it completed in November. Net profit at OCBC's insurance arm more than doubled to S$279 million.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.