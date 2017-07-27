Singapore's OCBC quarterly profit jumps to three-year high on wealth management

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) quarterly net profit beat expectations with a 22 percent jump to its highest level in almost three years, boosted by its wealth management and insurance business.

Kicking off the results season for Singapore banks, the city state's No. 2 lender said on Thursday its overall loan portfolio remained sound and its non-performing loans ratio was stable over the last three quarters.

"Strong business momentum was achieved across all three business pillars – banking, wealth management and insurance," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

"Income growth was broad-based, lending activities were up, assets under management continued to rise, and underlying insurance business growth continued."

OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.08 billion ($796 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$885 million a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of S$988 million from five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Income from wealth management unit rose 52 percent, helped by its $225 million acquisition of Barclays' (BARC.L) Asia wealth management business, which it completed in November. Net profit at OCBC's insurance arm more than doubled to S$279 million.