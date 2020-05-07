Singapore lender OCBC's first-quarter profit slumps 43% on coronavirus charges

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) reported a 43% fall in first-quarter net profit, worse than market estimates, as Singapore’s second-largest lender set aside higher credit allowances to cover the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said on Friday its profit declined to S$698 million ($494 million) in January-March from S$1.23 billion a year earlier. That was weaker than an average estimate of S$941 million from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.