May 7, 2020 / 11:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore lender OCBC's first-quarter profit slumps 43% on coronavirus charges

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC.SI) reported a 43% fall in first-quarter net profit, worse than market estimates, as Singapore’s second-largest lender set aside higher credit allowances to cover the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said on Friday its profit declined to S$698 million ($494 million) in January-March from S$1.23 billion a year earlier. That was weaker than an average estimate of S$941 million from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

