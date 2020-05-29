Commodities
May 29, 2020 / 2:37 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Occidental Petroleum holders reelect board, increase shares and authorize Berkshire warrants

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp shareholders on Friday reelected all 11 directors, and approved issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure.

The votes were the first by shareholders tied to the oil and gas producers’ $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum last year. The directors elected include three associates of activist investor Carl Icahn and authorized share warrants awarded to Berkshire Hathaway Inc under a financing deal.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
