Occidental Petroleum holders reelect board, increase shares and authorize Berkshire warrants

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp shareholders on Friday reelected all 11 directors, and approved issue of new shares and warrants and a poison-pill measure.

The votes were the first by shareholders tied to the oil and gas producers’ $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum last year. The directors elected include three associates of activist investor Carl Icahn and authorized share warrants awarded to Berkshire Hathaway Inc under a financing deal.