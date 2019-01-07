Commodities
January 7, 2019 / 10:48 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Occidental Petroleum sees 2019 capex range of $4.4-$5.3 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Equipment used to process carbon dioxide, crude oil and water is seen at an Occidental Petroleum Corp enhanced oil recovery project in Hobbs, New Mexico, U.S. on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it expects its 2019 capital expenditure to range between $4.4 billion and $5.3 billion, based on the price of U.S. crude oil throughout the year.

At $50 per barrel for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, Occidental said bit.ly/2FeP6DL it would spend between $4.4 billion and $4.5 billion, while its expenditure would jump to a range of $5 billion to $5.3 billion if WTI approaches $60.

On Monday, WTI crude futures rose 56 cents to settle at $48.52 a barrel, a 1.17 percent gain.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below