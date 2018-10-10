FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018

U.S. oil CEO says corporations should work to stem climate change

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Corporations around the world should work together to reduce carbon emissions and stem climate change rather than wait for government mandates, the chief executive of U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.

Equipment used to process carbon dioxide, crude oil and water is seen at an Occidental Petroleum Corp enhanced oil recovery project in Hobbs, New Mexico, U.S. on May 3, 2017. Picture taken on May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder

“We as corporations, we have to do our part. There are enough companies committed to making it happen,” Vicki Hollub said in an interview on the sidelines of the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Energy Disruption Conference in Houston. “It needs to be a worldwide approach.”

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman
