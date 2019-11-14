Business News
November 14, 2019 / 11:16 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Court tosses Carl Icahn's suit seeking Occidental acquisition records

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn will not have access to Occidental Petroleum Corp’s (OXY.N) Anadarko takeover records to support his proxy fight against the oil firm’s board, a Delaware court judge ruled on Thursday.

In a sharply worded decision, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights wrote Icahn’s complaint against Occidental “appear to be nothing more than disagreements” with the company’s directors and failed to show how the documents would advance his proxy contest.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
