Occidental to add three of Icahn's associates to board

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) said on Wednesday it would add to its board three of activist investor Carl Icahn’s associates, ending a long and bitter fight that began after its ill-timed acquisition of rival Anadarko Petroleum.

Andrew Langham, Nicholas Graziano and Margarita Paláu-Hernández will join Occidental’s board as independent directors, the company said.

“We believe Oxy is a good company with good assets,” Icahn said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported on.wsj.com/2wAUfmN that Occidental was nearing a truce with Icahn.

