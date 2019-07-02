Occidental urges shareholders to reject activist Icahn's proposal

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) on Tuesday called on its shareholders to reject activist investor Carl Icahn’s moves to launch a proxy fight for four seats on the company’s board.

Last week, Icahn said he planned to oust and replace four Occidental directors and change the company’s charter to prevent it from ever engineering a takeover, like its bid for Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N).

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.