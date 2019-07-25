ISS urges Occidental investors to press management for special meeting

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Thursday urged Occidental Petroleum shareholders to ask management to let them weigh in on board and governance issues as it buys rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp..

The request comes one week after the takeover deal’s biggest critic, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, laid out plans to shake up Occidental’s board.

ISS issued a research note on Thursday recommending that shareholders provide consent for the request to fix a record date, a first step in a cumbersome process that could eventually lead to the calling of a special meeting.

The carefully worded note, written by Cristiano Guerra, who heads ISS’s Special Situations Research Group, also says that ISS is not currently backing Icahn’s nominees or planned changes.

Shareholders were prevented from weighing in on the company’s “transformational and controversial transaction” with Anadarko, the note said, and should be given a voice on a range of issues before next year’s annual general meeting. “There seems to be sufficient reason to address these concerns now, rather than waiting until the 2020 AGM.”

A week ago Icahn, a who owns 4.4% of Occidental and has become the most vocal critic of $38 billion takeover of Anadarko, filed a solicitation statement with Securities and Exchange Commission. He wants to replace four board members with two of his employees and two executives who have financial and oil industry expertise.

Icahn has criticized Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub for the company’s financial record and for seeking outside financing for the deal from billionaire investor Warren Buffett that did not require shareholder approval.

Occidental asked shareholders to reject Icahn’s bid to overhaul the board, saying it recently refreshed the board with a new director.

Occidental’s investors, including mutual fund firm T. Rowe Price, will now have a chance to fill out a lengthy questionnaire that includes their trading history in Occidental stock, in order to ask the company to fix a record date that would determine which shareholders would be allowed to weigh in on matters ranging from who serves on the board to corporate governance.

ISS called the process “burdensome” and said it suggests that there is “some merit to Icahn’s criticism of Occidental’s governance.”

Many investors look to firms like ISS and Glass Lewis for guidance in how they should handle matters like voting for board members in contested situations and more routine votes like weighing in on executive pay.