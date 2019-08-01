Occidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) plans to quickly complete its $38 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum (APC.N) after the latter’s Aug. 8 shareholder vote, the company said on Thursday.

The earlier-than-expected closing will give the company a head start to evaluate assets that it plans to sell to pay off debt supporting the acquisition, Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Thursday.

Anadarko shareholders are expected to approve a deal that provides a 57% premium to its share price the day before it disclosed acquisition talks.