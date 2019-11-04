Commodities
Occidental Petroleum posts quarterly net loss on Anadarko costs

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, largely due to $969 million in costs related to its Anadarko Petroleum purchase.

Occidental, which is battling activist investor Carl Icahn over its purchase of rival Anadarko, reported a net loss of $912 million, or $1.08 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $1.87 billion, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company's adjusted earnings fell to $93 million, or 11 cents per share, from $1.36 billion, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2oM6RUh)

The company said daily production from legacy Occidental operations averaged 737,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

