Occidental Petroleum profit falls on low gas prices, derivative contracts

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp, which is battling activist investor Carl Icahn over its $38 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, reported a 14% fall in core profit on Wednesday, as higher crude prices and volumes were offset by adjustments to derivatives contracts and lower natural gas prices.

Core income fell to $729 million, or 97 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $848 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/32VraOa)

The company also said it has formed a partnership with Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA to develop its acreage in the Midland basin in the prolific Permian shale field for up to $1.5 billion.

In its last earnings report before shareholders vote on the sale on Aug. 8, Anadarko beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit as higher production offset lower prices for its oil.