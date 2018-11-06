Commodities
November 5, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Occidental Petroleum's quarterly profit soars on gain from asset sale

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a surge in quarterly profit, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of some of its assets.

The Houston-based company’s net income rose to $1.87 billion, or $2.44 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $190 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company benefited from an after-tax gain on the sale of midstream assets of about $700 million in the latest quarter.

Production rose to 681,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 600,000 boe/d.

(This story corrects to say one-time gain was from sale of assets, not tax gain, in headline and first paragraph.)

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.