Braskem deal failure, dividend freeze complicate Brazil's Odebrecht restructuring: sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Failure to sell petrochemical company Braskem SA to LyondellBasell Industries NV and lack of cash are complicating the task of restructuring 80 billion reais ($20.67 billion) in debts owed by corruption-ensnared conglomerate Odebrecht SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured on an electronic screen inside an elevator at its headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The three people requested anonymity to disclose private discussions.

The conglomerate was counting on Braskem dividends to service its debt. But a court order in April related to environmental damages of the petrochemical company operations in the Brazilian northeastern state of Alagoas froze dividend payments.

A deal to sell Braskem could also have provided a cash windfall to the conglomerate. In a statement, the conglomerate said a bankruptcy protection filing “is not Odebrecht’s goal.”

Some creditors, specially Brazilian state banks, that have avoided going to court to give Odebrecht time to restructure in recent years, are not willing to wait longer.

Odebrecht has been restructuring its debt with local banks for the last three years.

The deal to sell Braskem to LyondellBasell, which had been in discussion for a year and a half, could have provided a windfall to creditors and to Odebrecht.

Initially, the conglomerate wanted to trade its full stake in Braskem, which is now pledged as collateral to some Brazilian banks, into Lyondell shares. But pressured by creditors, Odebrecht agreed to trade part of its stake in cash to repay creditors.

A year ago, Brazil’s two largest private banks, Banco Bradesco SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA reached an agreement with Odebrecht to give it a joint loan of 2.6 billion reais in what was expected to give the group a two-year relief.

At the same time, both banks improved collaterals to their debts. Currently, Odebrecht’s stake in Braskem is pledged entirely as collateral to some local banks. According to Brazilian bankruptcy law, its stake would have to be excluded from a bankruptcy protection proceeding.

If the collateral is not challenged, Braskem will be owned by the local banks if Odebrecht files for bankruptcy.

The debt finance also involved Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and development bank BNDES, which agreed to changes to collateral but did not agree to extend new loans. Under the terms of the agreement, Odebrecht also used 100 million reais from the new loan to repay Banco do Brasil.

In the last two years, Brazilian banks have been increasing provisions to face problems with struggling Odebrecht, but not all banks improved their collaterals.