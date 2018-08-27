Farallon offers 1.5 billion reais for Odebrecht toll road operator: report

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Farallon Capital Management LLC has offered 1.5 billion reais ($383.4 million) to buy a toll road operator owned by Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Monday.

The offer takes into consideration the 650 million reais ($166.15 million) in loans that the operator, Rota das Bandeiras, has already taken out with Farallon, Valor Economico reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Arteris SA, a roadway company owned by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) and Spain’s Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABFOF.PK) is also trying to buy the road operator. Brookfield was in exclusive talks to acquire the operations more than a year ago, but the exclusivity period ended with no agreement.

There is not a firm date to close the deal, Valor reported.

Odebrecht, Arteris and Brookfield did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

($1 = 3.9122 reais)