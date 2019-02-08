U.S. pushes borrowing in OECD to new record of $11 trillion in 2019

PARIS (Reuters) - Government borrowing in OECD countries is set to reach a new record this year mainly due to increased U.S. borrowing, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

The Paris-based organization said in its annual sovereign borrowing outlook that gross borrowing among member states on debt markets would top $11 trillion this year, exceeding the previous record of $10.9 trillion registered in 2010.

“While government funding needs in the wake of the financial crisis increased in most OECD countries, the recent further increase is confined to a few countries, particularly the United States,” the OECD said.