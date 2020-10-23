UK watchdog provisionally finds Motorola, Sepura broke competition law

(Reuters) - British telecom regulator Ofcom said on Friday an investigation has provisionally found that communication firms Motorola and Sepura broke competition law during a procurement exercise run by UK police services partner Police ICT Company in 2018.

Ofcom said the exchange of competitively sensitive information in relation to future pricing strategy between senior employees of the two firms restricted competition in the supply of Tetra devices, accessories and services for use on Britain's private communications network Airwave. (refini.tv/37yFhxJ)

The watchdog, which issued a statement of objection, said Lenovo’s Motorola and privately-held Sepura Limited can now make representations to Ofcom, which it will consider before taking a final decision.