Office Depot, Support.com pay $35 million to settle FTC allegations

FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts are shown at an Office Depot Inc store in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Retailer Office Depot Inc and software firm Support.com Inc have agreed to pay $35 million to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission allegations the companies tricked consumers into buying computer repair services, the agency said on Wednesday.

Office Depot, which will pay $25 million, and its software supplier Support.com, which will pay $10 million, allegedly deceived customers by claiming software had found malware symptoms on their computers, the FTC said.

The agency said it intends to use the money to provide refunds to consumers.