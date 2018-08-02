FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
August 2, 2018 / 6:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ohio air base says there is no active shooter threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Air Force base in Ohio declared the area safe on Thursday after an exercise involving an active shooter scenario spurred a call to public emergency services and a response from security forces.

The hospital at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base had a scheduled training exercise that included an “active shooter scenario,” but an unknown individual believed the incident was real, the base said in a statement.

Personnel at the base near Dayton, Ohio, were initially told to shelter in place while the incident was investigated, and federal and local security officials responded to the scene.

“In an attempt to breech a door that was locked, a security forces member discharged his firearm to open the door and continue the sweep of the facility,” the base said in a statement.

Officials have declared the scene safe, although they are advising personnel to avoid the base hospital.

Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington; Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Frances Kerry and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.